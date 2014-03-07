Brother of Hooker Rd murder victim speaks out

It's been nearly a week since Warren Ransom's body was found on Hooker road, leaving his family to cope with a difficult loss.



Good memories fill the hearts of the Ransom family.



"A lot of memories, a lot of fights, good memories, just brotherhood," said Michael Ransom, Brother of victim.



Those memories and the support of friends and family is keeping Michael in good faith as he relives what happened to his brother Warren.



"To hold my mother and hear her scream, ‘he shot him in the head, he shot him in the head.' Do you know how heart breaking that is? Do you know how heart wrenching that is," said Michael.



Marcus Birt was arrested in connection with Ransom's death and is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying or possessing a weapon and criminal homicide.



"That young man took my brother, he took my nephew's son, he took my mother's son, he took our life, he took a part of our life," said Michael.



Michael tells Channel 3, Warren left behind two young boys, who are now in his care.



"They're gonna be fine, our boys are going to be fine," said Michael.



While sadness filled the home, Michael says there is only one way to go from here.



"We go forward, we go forward, there's no looking back, there's acceptance. We have to accept what he did," said Michael. "Would I like for my brother to come back? I would love it, I would love it. But that's not the case; he's not going to come back."



Marcus Birt is being held on a 1 million dollar bond. He's expected to appear in court on March 11th.