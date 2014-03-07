Firefighters and Red Cross Volunteers to Install Free Smoke Alarms

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Saturday, March 8th, Chattanooga firefighters and the American Red Cross will be handing out free smoke alarms and batteries in the St. Elmo area.
They will be located in the back parking lot of St. Elmo Avenue Baptist Church and will begin at 9:20 a.m. They expect to be there for about two hours.
The event coincides with the weekend when you change your clocks forward one hour to
Daylight Saving Time before you go to bed on Saturday.
An easy way to remember is to change these batteries when you change your clocks. The Chattanooga Fire Department offers some facts on smoke alarms below.
It is very important to have a working smoke alarm with a
working battery in your home. On
average, two out of three home fire deaths result from fires in homes with no
smoke alarms.
Follow these 10 easy tips on smoke alarms:
- One of the
best ways to protect yourself and your family is to have a working smoke
alarm that can sound fast for both a fire that has flames, and a smoky
fire that has fumes without flames. It is called a "Dual Sensor Smoke
Alarm."
- Place a
smoke alarm on the ceiling of every level of your home and outside
bedrooms. Children and older people can sleep though the loud sound of a
smoke alarm. Make sure your escape plan includes someone that can help
children and others wake up immediately to escape from the home.
- If you
keep your bedroom doors closed, place a smoke alarm on the ceiling of each
bedroom.
- Check
smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button.
- Never take
smoke alarm batteries out to put into other items like games or remote
controls.
- Teach
children what the smoke alarm sounds like and what to do when they hear
the alarm sound.
- If there
is a fire, leave the home right away by crawling low under the smoke and
never go back inside.
- If smoke
from cooking makes the alarm sound, press the "hush" button, if your alarm
has one. You can also turn on the kitchen fan, open a window or wave a
towel near the alarm until it stops making the sound. Never take the
battery out of the alarm.
- Most
alarms need a new battery at least once a year. Some smoke alarms have
batteries that last for up to 10 years. If your smoke alarm is over 10
years old, replace it with a new alarm and a new battery.
10. If you rent, talk to your landlord about placing a working smoke alarm in your
home. You still need to buy a new battery at least once a year for the
alarm.