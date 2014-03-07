Malaysia Airlines flight with 239 aboard goes missing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Malaysia Airlines flight with 239 aboard goes missing

By NBC News

A Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 239 people has lost contact with air traffic control and was still missing hours after it was supposed to have landed in Beijing, the airline said Saturday morning (local time).

The airline told NBC News that a search-and-rescue mission was under way for Flight MH370, a Boeing 777-200, and that relatives of those on board were being notified.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur, carrying 227 passengers from 13 countries, including two infants, and 12 crew members, had been scheduled to land at 6:30 a.m. in Beijing (5:30 p.m. ET Friday). But Subang Air Traffic Control in Malaysia reported that it lost contact at 2:40 a.m. (1:40 p.m. ET Friday).

