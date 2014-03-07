Suspects of home invasion in Murray Co. still on the loose - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Suspects of home invasion in Murray Co. still on the loose

Posted: Updated:
MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Murray County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male subjects involved in a home invasion. 

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning in the Norton Bridge Road Area.

When deputies arrived they called out to the suspects and began chasing the suspects as they left the building.

During the chase shots were fired by the suspects.  Deputies lost the suspects in a large wooded area.

The police report states the two suspects held three victims at gun point demanding money.   One of the victims was injured.

No suspect description has been released.

At this time the suspects are still at large and considered armed and dangerous.  If anyone has information regarding this incident call the Murray County Sheriff's Office or the GBI.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.