Suspects of home invasion in Murray Co. still on the loose

Murray County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male subjects involved in a home invasion.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning in the Norton Bridge Road Area.



When deputies arrived they called out to the suspects and began chasing the suspects as they left the building.



During the chase shots were fired by the suspects. Deputies lost the suspects in a large wooded area.

The police report states the two suspects held three victims at gun point demanding money. One of the victims was injured.

No suspect description has been released.



At this time the suspects are still at large and considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information regarding this incident call the Murray County Sheriff's Office or the GBI.

