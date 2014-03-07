Ted Turner hospitalized in Argentine capital

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) -American media mogul Ted Turner has been hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment in Argentina's capital.



Turner Enterprises spokesman Phillip Evans in Atlanta said the CNN founder was hospitalized in South America and that "no further details will be provided."



CNN's news desk, however, tweeted that Turner was "under observation" Friday at a hospital in Buenos Aires.



The 75-year-old billionaire Turner was first treated earlier Friday at a clinic in Bariloche, near his ranch in Argentina's Patagonia region.



A spokeswoman at the San Carlos Sanatorium in Bariloche who gave her name only as Marina told The Associated Press that Turner left that clinic after about four hours.



