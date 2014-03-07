Community support for family of 4 yr old brain aneurysm victim

TUNNEL HILL, GA (WRCB) - A North Georgia community is mourning the sudden loss of a young life. A four-year-old girl passed away this week due to a ruptured brain aneurysm, which is rare among children.



Four-year-old Brylee Teal is from Tunnel Hill, Georgia. She suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm earlier this week and emergency brain surgery couldn't save her. Now people and businesses from Chattanooga to Dalton and even other states are showing an outpouring of love to her family and they hope more people will lend their support.



"It has rocked all of our worlds," The Sunshine House Director Rachel Baker said.



Rachel Baker is the Director at Brylee's pre-K at The Sunshine House in Dalton. That's where Brylee was Monday when she started vomiting, which is a symptom of a blood vessel rupturing in her brain. She went unresponsive minutes after her mom picked her up. Brain surgeons couldn't save her.



"I hope I never step foot on the pediatric ICU floor every again or ever go through this experience again," Baker said.



Neuroscientists say brain aneurysms are rare in children. About 10 in every 100,000 people a year have a rupture with no specific cause. But they're usually between 30 to 60 years old. Only about half survive by undergoing surgery. Most show symptoms of severe headache and vomiting. The loss of Brylee is bringing awareness to people all over.



"For such a quiet child, she has made a huge impact in just a few days," Baker said.



Baker started a Go Fund Me web site for donations to help the family financially during this tough time. In less than 24 hours, they've gotten thousands of dollars for the funeral. Some of it's from businesses, others from total strangers.



"You can feel the love," Baker said.



But even more than that, the family is requesting prayers.



"The mom told me there's not enough money or anything like that. They wanted a miracle and now I think they just need love and support from the community," she said.



Donations to help Brylee's family can be made to Wilson's Funeral Home in Ringgold, First Volunteer Bank, or on www.gofundme.com/7cnmr4

The funeral for Brylee Teal is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Wilson's Funeral Home in Ringgold. She was an organ donor who has now saved three lives ranging from 1 to 29 years old. Several businesses have donated balloons, flowers and pictures for the service. Local businesses like the Chattanooga Women's Center have donated money, and others like the Fort Oglethorpe Chik-fil-a have donated food.