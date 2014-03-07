Tennessee Senate OKs balanced U.S. budget proposal

The Tennessee Senate approved Thursday a resolution to request Congress call a convention of the states to draft an amendment to the U.S. Constitution requiring a balanced federal budget.

SJR 493, sponsored by Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, passed the full Senate, 28-0, with no debate.

"Seventeen trillion of debt is what the federal government has right now," Kelsey said on the Senate floor. "$17 trillion of debt is the number one threat to national security. We have to do something about this. The federal government has to learn to live within its means, and that's why SJR 493 is before you.

"SJR 493 would call for an Article V convention of the states for the proposal of an amendment to the United States Constitution, which would say that in the absence of a congressional declaration of war or economic recession, that the federal government must balance its budget," Kelsey continued.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

