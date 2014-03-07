Tennessee Senate OKs balanced U.S. budget proposal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Senate OKs balanced U.S. budget proposal

Posted: Updated:
Times Free Press Times Free Press
NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -

The Tennessee Senate approved Thursday a resolution to request Congress call a convention of the states to draft an amendment to the U.S. Constitution requiring a balanced federal budget.

SJR 493, sponsored by Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, passed the full Senate, 28-0, with no debate.

"Seventeen trillion of debt is what the federal government has right now," Kelsey said on the Senate floor. "$17 trillion of debt is the number one threat to national security. We have to do something about this. The federal government has to learn to live within its means, and that's why SJR 493 is before you.

"SJR 493 would call for an Article V convention of the states for the proposal of an amendment to the United States Constitution, which would say that in the absence of a congressional declaration of war or economic recession, that the federal government must balance its budget," Kelsey continued.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.