Bob Corker says overturning VW election would be 'unprecedented'

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker said today that the National Labor Relations Board has never overruled an election due to so-called interference by politicians as the United Auto Workers wants done at Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant.

"It would be unprecedented if the NLRB overrules an election for that reason," Corker said during an interview on Fox and Friends.

He said the UAW has been given until Friday to file additional arguments to its appeal of the VW vote. In February, VW workers voted 712 to 626 to not align with the UAW. Nearly two weeks ago, the UAW asked the NLRB to set aside the election and call for a revote.

"Even though this is [President Barack] Obama's NRLB, hopefully they will do the right thing here," Corker said.

