Miller Motte to move to renovated shopping center at Lee Highway and 153

A group of local developers plan to upgrade, renovate and revitalize the run down 18-acre shopping center at the highly visible corner of Lee Highway and Highway 153 in Chattanooga.

Hal Development, with managing partner Pointe Property Group, hope to spruce up the mostly vacant center on the north side of the intersection with a new entry, sidewalks, trees and landscaping. The developers are also building a brand new three-story office building that will host Miller-Motte Technical College.

The college is currently located on Shallowford Road, but campus director June Kearns said the move will allow the school to more easily add new programs as demand shifts. The campus averages about 450 students and includes around 60 professors, and will actually be downsizing through the move, with 8,000 fewer square feet in the new building.

"But we're going to maximize efficiency," Kearns said. "It gives us the opportunity to build from the ground up and custom design how we want the facility to look."

