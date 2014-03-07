Man makes off with 40 pairs of underwear at mall - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man makes off with 40 pairs of underwear at mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) - Police are searching for a man who walked into a Victoria's Secret store dressed in all black clothing and made off with about 40 pairs of women's underwear at a suburban Atlanta mall.

Dunwoody police say the crime happened Thursday at Perimeter Mall, just north of Atlanta.

Police said in a statement that the suspect, who has two gold front teeth, concealed the undergarments in a bag and exited the store. The stolen items from the Columbus, Ohio-based retailer have an estimated value of $500.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them.

