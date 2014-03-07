Clearing out. Warm and pleasant this weekend

(WRCB) - Good Friday! The weekend looks amazing!

The low pressure that brought us a few sprinkles will move out this morning. We can still expect some clouds to linger through the day, but with highs getting into the low 60s it should still feel great this afternoon.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with the low dropping to about 40.

The weekend will warm even further with mostly sunny skies, and a high of 69 Saturday.

Sunday, we will have some morning clouds, and a very slight chance for a sprinkle or two as a front washes out over the area. We will rapidly clear out, however, and have sunshine and a high of 66 in the afternoon.

The beginning of next week looks sunny and dry with another round of rain moving in Wednesday.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Overcast, 39

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 51

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 62

