Federal disaster declaration granted for 39 Georgia counties

President Barack Obama has signed a declaration ordering federal aid for 39 Georgia counties that were impacted by an ice storm in mid-February.



White House officials said Thursday that federal funding would be made available to state and local governments, and nonprofits that helped with emergency work and repair.



Officials say the Federal Emergency Management Agency may designate funding to additional areas at a later date based on the results of further damage estimates.



Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement that nine other counties including Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb and Forsyth were included in his request for assistance, but didn't meet the per-capita funding threshold of $3.50 per person.



Deal says the declaration allows the federal government to reimburse the state for 75 percent of eligible storm-related cleanup costs.

The 39 counties are: Baldwin, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Candler, Carroll, Columbia, Coweta, Dade, Emanuel, Fayette, Fulton, Gilmer, Glascock, Hancock, Haralson, Heard, Jasper, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, McDuffie, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pickens, Pike, Richmond, Screven, Spalding, Upson, Walker, Warren, Washington, Whitfield and Wilkes counties.

