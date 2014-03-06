UPDATE: Arrest made in Hooker Road death - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Trial date set for Hooker Road murder suspect

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE:  A trial date has been set for February 24 in the Hooker Road murder case for suspect Marcus Birt.

A motion to reduce Birt's bond  was denied by Judge Barry Steelman

A pre-trial conference and deadline to file any motions has been set for January 26.

UPDATE: The case against the man arrested in connection with a body found on Hooker Road has been sent to the grand jury.

Thirty-two-year-old Marcus Birt is charged with criminal homicide.  Chattanooga authorities were called in March after someone spotted the body of Warren Ransom on the side of the road.  Medical reports show he died from a gunshot, fired at close range.

The judge upheld a one million dollar bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: An arrest has been made in the death of 33-year-old Warren Ramson. 

A witness statement led to the arrest of 32-year-old Marcus Birt. Police obtained a warrant and arrested Birt Thursday.

He faces charges of 

  • Criminal Homicide
  • Especially Aggravated Robbery
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Ramson's body was found Saturday, March 1st on Hooker Road.

The cause of death has not been released.


