Stolen Car Chase Ends in Arrest

Chattanooga Police arrest one juvenile and search for more after the chase of a car which was stolen Thursday morning, "Its sad, its really sad you can't warm up your car in your driveway, in a neighborhood you feel is safe, I've been there almost three years, I didn't think I'd ever have this issue," says Brainerd Manor's Ashley Mines.

Mines spoke to Channel 3 as a wrecker pulls her vehicle from the brush surrounding Woodmore Elementary.

Mines says she was getting ready to take her kids to school when she realized the car she had just started, was gone from her driveway. "Its really sad the juveniles are up to this, skipping school and stealing cars, it's not good at all," fumes Mines.

Chattanooga Police called her to the school's parking lot after the chase of suspected car thieves ended, but according to Mines, the suspects tried carjacking another vehicle belonging to a senior citizen. "She was sitting at a red light and they pulled up in my car and they rammed her and it just so happened an agent was behind them and they were going to carjack her but they gave up because she was an older lady," relays Mines.

One girl was taken into custody as police cordoned off the area, meaning a lockdown to both Brainerd High and Woodmore Elementary which was lifted around 2 p.m..

