Former UTC Mocs coach John Shulman likely to be named boys basketball coach

Former UTC basketball coach John Shulman is back coaching on the hardwood, this time at McCallie.

At UTC for nine years, Shulman was let go after a disappointing season in 2013 with six games under .500. Shulman's was not offered an extension on his contract rather the administration decided to buy out the final season of Shulman's 138-thousand dollar a year contract.

Shulman's overall record stands 1-game under 500 in 9 years after a 13-19 mark in his final season.

His most recent endeavor is Director of Sales for Access America Transport. A shipping and logistics company based in Chattanooga.

McCallie's previous coach, Dan Wadley, announced he was stepping down at the end of the season back on February 24th. He will remain at McCallie in a different capacity.

Below is the official release from McCallie:



Shulman Tapped as McCallie Hoops Coach



A coach with two NCAA Basketball Tournament appearances under his belt will lead the Blue Tornado into next season. Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga basketball coach John Shulman has accepted an offer to be the next coach for McCallie School.

Shulman replaces Dan Wadley, who stepped down from coaching at the end of this past season after 31 years, eight with the Blue Tornado. He will continue to work and teach at McCallie.

"I am excited about this opportunity," Shulman said. "It is a perfect fit for me. I want to help these young men achieve their dreams and goals. That is what this is all about, getting them to reach their fullest potential and be the best that they can be in life. If we can do that, we will have a successful program."

McCallie athletic director Bubba Simmons felt Shulman was an obvious and deserving candidate.

"We had known about Coach Wadley's plans to step down since late fall, which gave us plenty of time to consider our options," Simmons said. "It was clear from the first conversations that both parties were equally interested and enthusiastic about the possibility. Coach Shulman will inherit a young team with real potential, and he will serve as a great leader and coach for us."

In addition to his duties as head basketball coach, Shulman will serve as Director of Community Outreach for the school. According to Associate Headmaster Kenny Sholl, Shulman's responsibilities in this role will be to oversee the development of, and to manage the future activities within and around, McCallie's new Ridgedale Outreach Center located on the southernmost portion of the campus.

"This new outreach center has the potential to open new doors for a community service program that is already thriving," Sholl said. "The center will give us even more opportunities to involve our students in servant leadership."

"My job will be to reach out and make sure that McCallie is part of our community," Shulman said. "It always has been, but we want to be a meaningful fixture in the Chattanooga community at large. Our students will become more involved in volunteering roles, and various organizations will be able to benefit from the school's resources and facilities."

Shulman has over 25 years of coaching experience including nine as head coach at Chattanooga. He led the Mocs to Southern Conference Tournament Championships and NCAA Tournament berths in 2005 and 2009. His signature win was a 69-68 victory at Tennessee in 2004.

Before his head-coaching stint, he held assistant coaching spots at UTC, Tennessee Tech, East Tennessee State and Wofford College. He was part of a staff at Tennessee Tech that won back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference regular-season titles, and he helped guide ETSU to consecutive SoCon Championships and NCAA Tournament trips.

A native of Johnson City, Shulman has a bachelor's and master's degree from ETSU. He is married to the former Amy Engle of Erwin, Tenn., and the couple has three sons -- Max (McCallie 9th grade), Tanner (McCallie 7th grade) and John Carter (2nd grade).