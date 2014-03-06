Rhea Co child murder suspects in court

RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A Rhea County mom and her boyfriend are accused of murdering her 5-year-old son last August. Jessica Robbins and Bradley Adcox are charged with aggravated child abuse and first degree murder.



Thursday they were both in court, but for different reasons. Both remain behind bars, but Adcox now has at least a chance at getting a bond set and getting out until the trial. They've spent more than six months behind bars, only seeing daylight on the shackled walks across the street for court proceedings.



Rhea County detectives say they're responsible for the worst child abuse case they've ever seen. Robbins' five-year-old son Landon died in their Spring City camper-home in August. The cause of death was ruled as "multiple blunt force injuries."



In written statements both admitted to hitting him and making him drink liquid soap and cigarette butts. They also said they punished Robbins' two other kids similarly.



Thursday Landon's siblings were the focus in court with Robbins. Since she's been locked up, they've been staying with family members. But they admitted to ignoring the kids' counselor recommendations. So a judge removed them, and placed them in foster care. A teary-eyed Robbins walked back to her jail cell still without a bond.



Down the hall, Adcox was requesting a bond. His family testified he could move back to their property, where Landon died, and they'd keep a close eye on him. The prosecution argued he's a danger to children and has a motive to flee.



Judge Smith says he will review the lengthy pretrial hearing transcript and rule on if Adcox will get a bond within the next few days.