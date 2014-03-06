UPDATE: 1 taken into custody following car theft, chase

One person is in custody following a chase and search in the Brainerd area Thursday.

The incident started around 1:15p.m. after the suspect in a stolen car got into an accident.

Ashley Mines says she was getting ready to take her kids to school when she realized the car she had just started, was gone from her driveway.

One of the suspects, a female minor, took off and ran towards Brainerd High and Woodmore Elementary, causing a lock down until about 2 p.m.



"It's really sad the juveniles are up to this, skipping school and stealing cars, it's not good at all," says Mines.

Mines says the suspects tried carjacking another vehicle belonging to a senior citizen.

"She was sitting at a red light and they pulled up in my car, and they rammed her, and it just so happened a TBA agent was behind them, and they were going to carjack her, but they gave up because she was an older lady."

Police deployed K9 units for the search on Henderson Drive.



The suspects crashed the vehicle, and police took one female juvenile into custody. Four other suspects reportedly ran and are still on the loose.

