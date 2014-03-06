2 arrested on meth charges following chase

Deputies arrested two men Wednesday for allegedly selling meth in Whitfield County.



Officials say they received a tip that Thomas Pickle, of Lafayette, was distributing meth in Whitfield County. They received word he would be delivering a large amount to Tunnel Hill on Wednesday.



Officials observed Pickle in a truck with another man, James Sexton, of Chattanooga.



They tried to pull the truck over but they fled, leading police on a high speed chase from Tunnel Hill to Varnell. Officers saw Pickle throwing items from the truck during the chase.



Officers were able to stop the truck, but as they were taking Pickle into custody, he hit one of the officers in the face.



Both suspects were arrested and the items thrown out of the window were recovered, including half a pound of meth and prescription pills. Officials also recovered scales and about $1,400 in cash.



Pickle was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Diazepam, Alprazolam, and Phendimetrazine Tartrate and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.



Sexton is charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Diazepam, Alprazolam, and Phendimetrazine Tartrate and numerous traffic violations.