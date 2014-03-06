Police: Child with cellphone placed 162 911 calls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A child's curiosity led to quite a stir at Metro Nashville's Emergency Communications Center.

Police say a child playing with an old cellphone placed 162 calls to the center in less than 24 hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

The old cellphone was deactivated but because it still had a battery, the child was able to call 911.

WTVF-TV in Nashville reported (http://bit.ly/1mYvZ1D ) that 911 call takers tried to persuade the child to give the phone to an adult or provide them with her location.

By Wednesday, a worker was able to keep the child on the line and traced her location. Metro Nashville patrol officers went to the home and talked to the girl's parents.

The center processes over 3,500 calls a day. There was no indication the calls delayed service.

Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com

