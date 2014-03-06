Man behind Southern Adventist Univ. lockdown in court

The man behind January's lockdown at Southern Adventist University was in court Thursday morning. The judge gave the District Attorney an extra 90 days to review the case.



James Michael Gaines, 25, is charged with making false reports, a felony that carries a minimum of 3 years in prison if convicted.

Police say Gaines, a former SAU student, made threats to use firearms and explosives at SAU in January, because he was upset about delayed paperwork. The alleged threats prompted a 2 hour lockdown as law enforcement secured the campus. No one was hurt.

Gaines wrote an apology letter to the court which Judge Bales read aloud Thursday.

Gaines will be back in court June 5. Until then, the 25-year-old man has agreed upon certain conditions with the DA which include: 1) continue counseling he has begun; 2) perform 8 hours of community service at a charitable organization of his choice and 3) issue a letter of apology.