Rain, warm weather on the way

(WRCB) - Good Thursday. We are running a rainfall deficit of about 3" for the year, but we will cut into that later today.

An area of low pressure is going to work it's way across the southeast later today. As it does, we can expect scattered showers late this afternoon into Friday morning. Some models are even suggesting some of the higher elevations in the north Georgia mountains could receive some light accumulations of snow above 1500 feet. Keep in mind, however, other models are suggesting only rain.

Rainfall amounts will range between .3" to .75".

Temperatures will continue their warming trend with a high of 56 today. Friday we will climb into the low 60s.

For the weekend, a front will wash out over the area. That will allow for some clouds, but I don't expect any rain. Temps will reach the mid to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will start of sunny and warm. Highs will reach about 70 on Tuesday.

More showers are expected next Wednesday and Thursday.

THURSDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 38

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 48

3pm... Mostly Cloudy, 56

6pm... A Few Showers, 54

9pm... Showers Likely, 48

