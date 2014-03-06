School voucher bill advances in House

By LUCAS L. JOHNSON II

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposal to create a school voucher program in Tennessee is advancing in the House.

The measure proposed by Gov. Bill Haslam passed the House Budget Subcommittee 7-6 on Wednesday.

The legislation is slightly different than an original measure brought by the Republican governor that was limited to students from low-income families attending the bottom 5 percent of failing schools.

The measure that passed would expand eligibility to the bottom 10 percent of failing schools if slots are left.

Haslam withdrew his initial legislation last year when Senate Republicans sought to expand to a larger number of children.

The Senate version of the voucher proposal was to be taken up in the Senate Education Committee later Wednesday.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.