TVA campgrounds open for season on March 14

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority's seasonal campgrounds open on March 14.

TVA's six campgrounds are all in Tennessee. They are Cherokee Dam in Jefferson City; Douglas Dam Headwater and Douglas Dam Tailwater near Sevierville; Melton Hill Dam near Oak Ridge; Pickwick Dam Tailwater near Savannah; and Watauga Dam Tailwater near Elizabethton.

The campgrounds have a total of 355 campsites, and they can accommodate tents, pop-up trailers and recreational vehicles. Each campground provides restrooms, potable water, showers, grills, picnic tables, dump stations, and nearby boating and fishing access. Most campsites have electrical service, except for a few tent-only sites.

Anyone wanting a long-term campsite at the Cherokee campground must enter a lottery. It takes place at 8 a.m. March 14.

More information is available at http://www.tva.com/river/recreation or by calling (800) 882-5263.

