Crime Stoppers: Home Burglary in Soddy-Daisy

It is a burglary of a house at an odd time of day, in an odd time of week, that is the center of our Crime Stoppers investigation, this week. "This was a Saturday morning," explained Soddy-Daisy Police Detective Dennis L. Waters. "She doesn't work on Saturday, but she does have a routine and, obviously, he knew it."

Our victim lives along the main drag in town, Dayton Pike. And, fortunately, our bad guy made an appearance on surveillance video both before and after his dirty deed. "The suspect pulled up to a laundromat, which was across the street," Det. Waters continued. It was round 11:00 AM, February 8th.

The van appears to be blue or green and gray at the bottom. "No stickers, there's nothing distinguishable about the van," said Waters, "but, hopefully, somebody will recognize him with the van."

The video shows the suspect cross the street and head towards the victim's home. "He used a hammer to get in the back door. It appears he ransacked the entire house, went through every drawer, and things of that nature," Det. Waters said. "He took an undetermined amount of jewelry. At this time, they're still trying to gather all of the figures on how much was taken."

Then, he is seen returning to his van, leaving the scene. The whole operation did not take long. "It's almost like he knew the victims schedule," said Waters, "because the victim was gone for approximately two hours and during that time is when he broke in the house."

This case is a lesson for all of us is to try to vary our schedules, every now and then, just in case. It is also a case in which you could earn a reward. Your tip could be the key to returning the jewelry, making this guy pay for his crime, and returning a bit of peace to the victim. "I don't think this was random," Waters said. "I think she was targeted and I'm not sure why."

If you recognize the man, the van, or you have any information about this crime, up to $1,000 is available for your information. Your anonymity is our priority. An officer may answer the phone or return your call, but he will never ask your name.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333