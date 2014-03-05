Chattanooga's Cool Reception to TVA Sale Idea

The top story of Wednesday's Chattanooga Times Free Press continues to get traction and reaction in the scenic city and beyond on the proposal of selling TVA, the federally owned utility that dates back to President Roosevelt's New Deal. Tuesday, President Obama again suggested selling the Tennessee Valley Authority, for the sake of deficit reduction.

"I think there's other things he could do to lower the deficit like stay out of the Russian conflict and do something about Obamacare, that's really a joke and a waste of taxpayers money." says Jim Doyle.

"I completely disagree with it, Obama is getting out of control right now, he's gone off the rocket," adds Natasha McCord.

Tennessee's Republican Senator Bob Corker had a similar take, reacting this way to the Obama budget proposal, "Unfortunately, the administration continues to be unwilling to deal with the critical issue of putting our fiscal house in order," said Corker in a news release.

TVA is reacting to President Obama's proposal to sell the federally owned utility, but what we've received so far is anything but committal.

TVA President and CEO Bill Johnson says "we will continue to work collaboratively with the office of management and budget," "but, be assured, our focus tomorrow will be the same as it is today - to provide lower cost, reliable power to the 9 million people of the Tennessee Valley."



Electric power costs are what worries Jim Redman "I think they need to leave it right where it's at, I think if they sell it our prices will go up and down, or up, probably, most likely," opines Redman

Next week, TVA will reportedly offer some of it's 12 thousand plus employees an early retirement package in the hopes of cutting costs. Currently, TVA's federal debt limit is just under the 29 billion dollar threshold.

