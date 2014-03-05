Man facing murder charges in Holly Bobo case

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - A Decatur County man has been indicted on charges of kidnapping and murder in the disappearance of nursing student Holly Bobo nearly three years ago.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched the home of 29-year-old Zachary Adams in connection with the case last week. That home is in the Holladay community, about 15 miles from Bobo's home near Parsons in rural West Tennessee.



TBI Director Mark Gwyn announced the charges against Adams at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. He would not say what new evidence has come to light in the case.



Adams was arrested on Friday in an unrelated case. He was indicted on Wednesday and is held without bond.



Bobo disappeared on April 13, 2011. Her brother told authorities he saw a man leading her into the woods.



