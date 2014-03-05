South Pittsburg city administrator's court case sent to Grundy County

South Pittsburg's city administrator was scheduled in court Wednesday morning on several charges but instead of hearing the case, the judge moved it to a later date in a different county.

The Marion County judge decided to recuse himself and send the case to a judge in Grundy County.

City Administrator Sammy Burrows was arrested in November on charges of speeding, reckless driving, resisting arrest and obstruction of an officer. Burrows admits he was speeding but that he's not guilty of the other charges. He'll face a Grundy County judge later this month, though a date has not been finalized.

The arresting officer Sgt. Paul West said Burrows was clocked driving 72 m.p.h. in a 35 m.p.h. zone. West had recorded the arrest with his body camera. Channel 3 aired a portion of that video in November. And just days after the arrest, the mayor and city commission voted to fire Sgt. West. The mayor said some of his remarks in the recording were over the top.

West now works for the Whitwell Police Department.