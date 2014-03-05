City councilman amends lawsuit against recall

A judge has granted Chattanooga City Councilman Chris Anderson and his attorney the opportunity to amend the lawsuit against a recent recall petition.

Anderson is amending the suit to add the State of Tennessee and the City of Chattanooga as defendants.

Chris Anderson filed a lawsuit, saying his constituents are trying to recall him because he's gay.



Those behind the recall say that's not true. Others say the recall process is a broken one and this case is proof.



As of now, the recall group has until April 10th to gather 16-hundred signatures, to put the recall on the August ballot.