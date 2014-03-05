Tennessee lawmakers threaten UT funding over 'Sex Week'

Two Senate Committee chairmen are warning top University of Tennessee leaders that state funding for the university could be jeopardized if they don't rein in the "Sex Week" program being held this week on the Knoxville campus.

"We are writing to express our disapproval and dismay at the lack of leadership at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville regarding the events of Sex Week," wrote Senate Education Committee Chairman Dolores Gresham, R-Somerville, and Senate Government Operations Committee Chairman Mike Bell, R-Riceville, in the letter. "This inaction is unacceptable."

The lawmakers' letter to UT system President Joe DiPietro and UT-Knoxville Chancellor Jimmy Cheek says Sex Week organizers promote the event as a "sexual health event, when in reality the aim of the organizers is to thrust a radical agenda on the students of the University of Tennessee."

In February, the House approved a resolution condemning Sex Week on a 69-17 vote. The nonbinding measure is sponsored by Rep. Richard Floyd, R-Chattanooga, and is now under consideration by the Senate.

