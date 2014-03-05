McMinn Co. Sheriff Deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy reports that his officers continue to investigate a possible homicide-suicide incident that occurred late Tuesday.



According to Sheriff Guy, just before 8pm, McMinn 911 dispatchers received a call from 352 CR 754.

Dispatchers advised that a male subject on the phone made the statement "murder suicide 352 County Road 754" and when the dispatcher asked for clarification, the subject again repeated "murder suicide", then the dispatcher lost contact with the caller.

When the dispatcher attempted to call back, no one would answer. Further call backs showed the line to be busy. MCSO officers responded to the residence and made contact with Catherine Dickson, 67, who said she had just gotten out of the shower and could not find her husband Kenneth Dickson, 65, and that her husband's aunt, Helena Spect 85, was asleep in a bedroom.

Upon investigation, officers found Ms. Spect in a bed deceased from apparent asphyxiation, and Mr. Dickson outside the back of the residence deceased from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

MCSO detectives arrived and spent most of the night processing the crime scene. Both bodies were taken to UT Hospital for autopsies.



"At this time, we will continue to investigate this incident as a homicide," said Sheriff Guy, "although much of what we are finding points to a possible homicide-suicide, including some notes apparently left by Mr. Dickson, evidence of a strained relationship between Mr. Dickson and his aunt, as well as the initial 911 call."



Sheriff Guy added that Ms. Dickson has been interviewed, but no criminal charges have been filed at this time. The Sheriff will release more information as the investigation continues.