Soledad O'Brien to speak at Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Award-winning journalist Soledad (soul-ah-DOD') O'Brien will speak at Tennessee State University later this month.

She will be the keynote speaker on March 26 for a convocation celebrating the 50th anniversary of the university's honors program.

The event is part of a distinguished lecture series and will take place in Kean Hall located in the Floyd Payne Campus Center beginning at 1 p.m.

The convocation is free and open to the public.

O'Brien is probably best known as an anchor and special correspondent for CNN. She joined CNN in 2003 and was the co-anchor of CNN's flagship morning program, "American Morning," and then the anchor of "Starting Point with Soledad O'Brien."

O'Brien joined Al Jazeera America last year as part of a deal with her new production company, Starfish Media Group.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.