Fire damages Chattanooga house - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire damages Chattanooga house

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Emergency responders battled a house fire in Chattanooga Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of Wilson Street just before 8 p.m. Smoke and flames were visible from the front of the house.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The house was not occupied and no one was injured.

Damages are estimated around $15,000. The cause is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.