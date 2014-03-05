Organizers cite cost in Redneck Games cancellation

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) - Organizers of the annual Redneck Games say the event has been canceled this year because of a drop in visitors and tight budgets.

Treasurer of the East Dublin Lions Club Larry Drew tells the Dublin Courier Herald a radio station that began the event in 1996 eventually stepped away from it, which left the Lions Club searching for ways to fund it.

The games grew to attract international visitors but Drew, who also serves as East Dublin city administrator, said the Lions Club wasn't able to attract the types of sponsors the radio station could.

The Redneck Games began in response to Atlanta hosting the 1996 summer Olympics.

Competitions included bobbing for pigs' feet, watermelon seed spitting, toilet seat horseshoes and mud pit belly flops.

Information from: The Courier Herald, http://www.courier-herald.com

