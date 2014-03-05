Rescuer: Pregnant mom intentionally drove van with 3 kids inside - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rescuer: Pregnant mom intentionally drove van with 3 kids inside into ocean

Posted: Updated:
Youtube: Simon Besner Youtube: Simon Besner

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WESH) -- A witness who helped rescue a family after their mother allegedly drove her minivan into the ocean tells WESH 2 that one of the children was screaming that their mother was trying to kill them.

YOUTUBE VIDEO: Daytona Beach CAR SWALLOWED

Tim Tesseneer, of Rutherfordton, N.C., said he was one of the two men to first reach the minivan.

The pregnant mother allegedly drove it into the ocean north of the Silver Beach approach in Daytona Beach Tuesday afternoon. Tesseneer said the woman made a hard turn toward the ocean.

It is possible there was a medical emergency, which could have led the driver to lose control and wind up in the water.

Read more from our NBC affiliate WESH.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.