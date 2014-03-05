Rescuer: Pregnant mom intentionally drove van with 3 kids inside into ocean

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WESH) -- A witness who helped rescue a family after their mother allegedly drove her minivan into the ocean tells WESH 2 that one of the children was screaming that their mother was trying to kill them.

Tim Tesseneer, of Rutherfordton, N.C., said he was one of the two men to first reach the minivan.

The pregnant mother allegedly drove it into the ocean north of the Silver Beach approach in Daytona Beach Tuesday afternoon. Tesseneer said the woman made a hard turn toward the ocean.

It is possible there was a medical emergency, which could have led the driver to lose control and wind up in the water.