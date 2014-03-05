Local woman feature of HBO documentary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A local woman is featured in an HBO documentary set to premiere later this month.

"Pay Check to Pay Check: The Life & Times of Katrina Gilbert" features a single Chattanooga mother of three.

The filmmakers tell Channel-3 they were attracted to this area to tell their story because of the non-profit Chambliss Center, upon which Katrina relies for affordable day care.

She's making less than $10 an hour as a certified nursing assistant, struggling on the brink of the poverty line. It's reportedly a similar story for 42 million women in this country.

"This story takes place in Chattanooga, and we were very mindful in making it that it's really a story that has national significance," says filmmaker Shari Cookson.

the film is a part of Maria Shriver's multi-platform project "The Shriver Report: Pushing Back From the Brink." It premieres on HBO on March 17th at 9 p.m.

