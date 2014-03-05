Warmer weather moving in

(WRCB) - Good Wednesday. It will feel like an early spring over the next few days.

This afternoon, we will see highs climbing to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will see another day of pleasant temps. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Late Thursday, we will see some moisture getting pulled northward, and that may deliver a few showers to the Tennessee Valley late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

We should clear out early Friday, leaving mostly sunny skies and highs climbing all the way into the mid 60s.

The weekend looks good. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 60s, and though a dying front will wash out over the area and bring us some clouds, the chance of rain is less than 20%.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 35

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 46

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 59

