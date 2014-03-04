TVA completes retaining wall at Kingston Recovery Site

The Tennessee Valley Authority has completed an earthquake-resistant, underground retaining wall around the containment cell at the recovery site of the ash spill at the Kingston Fossil Plant.



The wall completely surrounds the 240-acre containment cell where recovered ash will be permanently stored.



Construction of the wall began in summer 2011 and was finished February 20th, almost a month ahead of schedule.



It is the largest wall of its kind in the U.S. at nearly 64,000 linear feet, the equivalent of 12 miles, and is designed to withstand a magnitude 6.0 earthquake.

The project team is now focused on completing installation of the cap and cover over the reinforced containment cell. The project remains under budget and on schedule to be completed by the end of this year.

In addition, TVA is restoring and enhancing the Swan Pond area by installing several recreational features, performing shoreline stabilization, constructing wetlands and planting a variety of native plants and trees. When this work is completed in spring 2015, there will be more than 3 miles of paved walking trails, fishing piers and docks, a pedestrian bridge and boat ramp, and wildlife habitat areas for the public to enjoy.