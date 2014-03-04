Multiple units called to battle house fire in Sequatchie County

Several fire units were called to help with a fire in Sequatchie County on Harvey Cranmore Road (Snyder Loop) in Graysville, TN.



The call came in around 2:00p.m. Tuesday a house fire.



Units from Mobray, Lewis Chapel, Dunlap and Flat Top were called in assist.



The home owners of the single structure home were not present at the time.



The house is a total loss.



No injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is unknown.