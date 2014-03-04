Sportsman’s Warehouse March High School Tournament Anglers Weigh in a 10.38 lb. Largemouth

First Place Team - Taylor Clark and Cody Gunter of Rhea County High School

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - March 1, 2014 at Chickamauga Lake kicked off the Sportsman's Warehouse early spring high school bass tournament out of Chickamauga Dam. Schools participating were East Hamilton, Soddy Daisy, Silverdale Baptist Academy, Rhea County, Grundy County, Chattanooga Christian, Maryville High, and Campbell County for a total of 28 boats.

All the anglers participating received a sponsor package courtesy of Sportsman's Warehouse with a meal provided by Little Caesar's. High School anglers fish 2 per boat and weigh-in together in a boat weight format. While the individual teams are competing for overall honors, there is also a cumulative total for the top 3 school weights combined to determine the overall school winner.

Taylor Clark and Cody Gunter of Rhea County High School brought the heaviest stringer of the tournament with 4 fish weighing 20.76 anchored by a beautiful 10.38 lb largemouth.

Second place went to the team of Tucker Youngblood and Cam Aldridge from Chattanooga Christian with 4 fish 18.82 lbs.

Third place went to the Rhea County team of Tyler Price and Garret Hall at 10.97.

Fourth Place finishers were Austin Armour and Noah Gadd from Silverdale Baptist Academy with 7.99 lbs of fish.

Fifth Place went to the East Hamilton team of Jacob Trout and Wesley Gaither with 7.60.

The top anglers in the tournament reported catching their 20 lb sack on the Tennessee Rig as well as the second place finishers.

The area teams are excited about fishing Chickamauga this spring as the Tennessee State Championship will be held on the lake the first week in June.

For more information on how your High School can get a team started contact Brent Brady at bbrady@dixielabels.com.

Top 5 places are as follows:

1st - Taylor Clark/Cody Gunter - Rhea County 20.76 lbs. BF 10.38 lbs.

2nd - Tucker Youngblood/Cam Aldridge – Chatt. Christian 18.82 lbs.

3rd - Tyler Price/Garrett Hall - Rhea County 10.97 lbs.

4th - Austin Armour/Noah Gadd - Silverdale 7.99 lbs.

5th - Jacob Trout/Wesley Gaither - East Hamilton 7.60 lbs.

Overall School Team Champion

1st - Rhea County

2nd - Chattanooga Christian

3rd - Silverdale Baptist Academy

4th - East Hamilton

5th - Maryville High