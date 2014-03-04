Tickets for 2014 St. Jude Dream Home now on sale

The 2014 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are now on sale, giving ticket buyers a chance to win a house with an estimated value of $500,000 and helping the young patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Only 7,500 tickets are available and more than 5,100 have been sold. Last years' Dream Home Campaign sold out, so don't wait to get your ticket.

This year's home is in The Canyons At Falling Water subdivision. The address is 6233 Deep Canyon Rd, Hixson, Tennessee.

Your $100 ticket enters you to win the house and other amazing prizes, which include a $1,000 shopping spree to myribbongift.com, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey of RE/MAX Properties, LLC, TV entertainment package, courtesy of Pediatric Dentistry of Cleveland and Ooltewah, and a golf outing for 16 players courtesy of WindStone Golf Course.

To reserve your ticket by phone, call 1-800- 750-6962. Tickets are also available at all Tennessee branches of Regions Bank and Gigi's Cupcakes. To order online and for more information about the 2014 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway click here.

The winner of the 2014 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be drawn Sunday, June 22, 2014, on WRCB Channel 3 at noon.





