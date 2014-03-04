Residents displaced in apartment fire say smoke alarms didn't sound

Residents of a North Georgia apartment complex are picking up the pieces after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning.



It happened at the Enterprise Apartments in Ft. Oglethorpe. An on-duty police officer noticed the smoke and called for help. Everyone made it out safely, but residents said the building didn't have working smoke alarms.



"Nobody heard it," said resident Amy Smith. "We would've slept right through it and not known a thing."



Smith, who is displaced by the fire, woke up to neighbors banging on her door while the building was in flames.



"The flames were coming up and everything, nobody knew nothing, no alarm went off and I'll stand by that," she said from her hotel room.



"I was worried about all my friends," said resident Samantha Floyd, who was visiting Amy. She stopped by her friend's hotel room with some snacks Tuesday afternoon.



"I don't have a lot, but I will be there when I can for people," she said.



"They all kind of come together to help," said displaced resident Jean Goins.



Her family was helping her move out. Water was leaking through the ceiling, and she was told she'd be out of her apartment for up to two months during renovations.



"It's like being up in the air," she said. "And you don't know what you're going to do or how you're going to do it."



Jean said her smoke alarm didn't wake her up -- neighbors did.



"I don't think it ever went off."



When Channel 3 asked the owner about neighbors' concerns with the smoke alarms, we were asked to leave the property.



"It seems like small, little petty things to complain about, but somebody could have been killed," Amy said.



The local fire department has turned the investigation over to the Georgia State Fire Marshal. No word yet on a cause.