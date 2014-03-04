Update: Missing north Georgia man found safe after family pleads for help

Michael Cooper's family and the Walker County Sheriff's Office were under the impression Cooper was last seen walking away from the Hutcheson Medical Center in Fort Oglethorpe in early February, leaving his family to fear the worst for a month.



Darlene Pasley wipes away tears Tuesday, weeks after she last saw her brother, Michael Cooper, 55.



"We're worried about him being dead, that's our concern," his sister, Vickie Hatfield says.



Its been a hard few months for Cooper and his siblings. Their mom is receiving treatment for gastric cancer in Dalton.



"He had taken it definitely harder than we have. Its hard for all of us of course but he was so depressed. He even made the comment that when something happened to mom that he would be next," explains Hatfield.



"If you're out there Mike and you can hear us, we need you and our mom needs you," Pasley pleads.



As fate would have it Coopers family got the call they'd been desperately waiting for less than 20 minutes after our interview. Cooper was in another facility in south Georgia. Cooper's family never got the word and neither did detectives who were looking.



"I'm gonna hug him then kick him," Pasley laughs. "I love him, just glad you're home."



Detectives with the Walker County Sheriff's Office have worked around the clock to find Cooper. "That whole crew, I mean my hat's off to them. They have been wonderful, they deserve a medal," says Pasley.



Now Pasley says they can focus on the next big challenge for their family, their mother's health. "Here's one answered prayer already, there's room for one more," she says.



The Walker County Sheriff's Office says the public's help was essential in locating Cooper.

