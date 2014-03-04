Myles Stout back in jail for not paying victim's family

The man at the center of a high profile Hamilton County shooting is back in jail for allegedly not paying back the victim's family.



Twenty-three-old Myles Stout reportedly has not paid restitution to the family of Miles Compton.

Stout killed 18-year-old Compton in the Compton's Mountain Shadows home in March of 2011.

He was convicted on reckless homicide charges.



Stout is on 12 years probation. He had already been released from prison.

When he was sentenced for the crime in 2012, the judge ordered he pay almost 22-thousand dollars in funeral expenses.

That was broken into 150-dollars installments.



However, the Comptons claim they have not received any money since October and have only received 305 dollars.