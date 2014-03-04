Local flooring workers help make homes for wounded veterans

Thousands of local flooring workers are helping wounded veterans get their own customized homes. It's a program called Building For America's Bravest and one of North Georgia's largest employers has jumped on board.



Employees at Mohawk Flooring got to tour the country's only 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit and hear from veteran's who've lost two, three, even four limbs serving their country. That's because they are providing flooring for the homes being built for these veterans free of charge.



Mohawk employees lined the halls of their Calhoun headquarters Tuesday, applauding Georgia native and triple amputee Corporal Todd Love for his sacrifice. The now 23-year-old stepped on an IED while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. But he wants Mohawk's 9,000 North Georgia employees to know they should be proud of what they're doing.



"You can provide a great service for your country without being in the military of being a firefighter or police officer," Cpl. Todd Love said.



He's thankful for them because they're making and donating flooring to wounded veterans like him.



"I plan on getting hardwood floors that way it's easier to roll around and stuff," Cpl. Love said.



"Very unique set of needs those individuals have so when you see those needs and when you see floor covering, we're just a very small part of providing a solution for them," Mohawk Flooring President Tom Lape said.



Cpl. Love is one of around 50 severely injured veterans receiving a high-tech "smart home" that's customized to his specific needs thanks to partnerships with several organizations and companies.



"A lot of these guys are my friends and I want people to know I'm not the only one. There's a lot of guys that needs these homes probably more than I do," Cpl. Love said.



Building For America's Bravest is a grassroots effort by family members and co-workers of 9/11 victims. They're sharing their first-hand experiences from that day with Mohawk workers in a one-of-a-kind mobile museum. They say it's their motivation for giving dedicated warriors, like Cpl. Love, a comfortable place to call home.



"Looking forward to getting a home and one that's accessible and hopefully I'll have it for the rest of my life," Cpl. Love said.



Cpl. Love's home will be complete in about four months. They've already completed seven homes and dozens more are under construction now. For more information click here.