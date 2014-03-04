Hamilton Co Sheriff's deputies investigating suspicious package at store in Ooltewah

An investigation into a suspicious package led to the Hamilton County Sheriff's department destroying it.



They say a piece of luggage was left by a gas pump at the Market on Hunter Road in Ooltewah.



The Bomb Squad used a robot to check out the suitcase but were not able to determine if it was a true

threat.

They took the package behind a building and blew it up. It was empty.

Parts of Lee Highway, Mountain View, Snowhill and Hunter Roads were blocked for almost two hours.



The roads were opened back up just before 3:00p.m.

