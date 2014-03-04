UPDATE: Sequatchie Co. woman found guilty of a man and dumping his body in the river

A jury has found Susan Lynette Baker guilty in the February 2011 slaying of 55-year-old Clifford Carden, Jr. in Sequatchie County.

Thursday Baker was found guilty of first degree felony murder, aggravated robbery and burning personal property.

Baker's boyfriend, Thomas Bettis, is also charged with first degree murder.

They used their victim's money to buy gas, spend three nights in a motel, and go on a shopping spree at Wal-mart.

A passerby found Carden dead in the Sequatchie River. The day after one day after finding his burned out car in the woods near his home.

He'd been shot in the head.

Bettis remains in custody awaiting a trial date. No bond has been set.

Baker will be sentenced June 20th.

