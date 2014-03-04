Chattanooga man who posed as 14-year-old to lure Ohio boy gets - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Chattanooga man who posed as 14-year-old to lure Ohio boy gets probation

UPDATE: Ryan Freeman is back in Tennessee and is registered with the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

A Tennessee man accused of trying to lure someone he thought was a 12-year-old Goshen boy was sentenced Thursday.

Ryan Freeman was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to one count of importuning, or soliciting a minor for sexual activity and one count of disseminating harmful or obscene material to a minor.

His attorney said Freeman's mental disabilities may have played a role in his actions. "Mr. Freeman has an intellectual disability since birth," attorney Leland Davis told the court.

A tearful Davis said he was sorry and told the judge, "Things have been hard for me."

The charges stemmed from his contact with a 12-year-old Goshen boy.

