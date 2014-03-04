Police investigate morning crash in North Shore - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police investigate morning crash in North Shore

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a crash in the North Shore Tuesday morning.

The accident happened  on Frazier Avenue right in front of the Subway.

A PT Cruiser ended up on its side. It apparently ran into an SUV that was parked along Frazier Avenue. 

No word on any injuries or what caused the driver of the PT Cruiser to lose control.  

