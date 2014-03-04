GA ranked 3rd among most wind & hail claims in the nation

ATLANTA, GA. - Wind and hail storms remain some of the most frequent and severe causes of property damage.





While hail storms most frequently impact the Great Plains and Midwest, every state in the nation is susceptible. Damage caused by wind and hail cost State Farm policyholders more than $3 billion in 2013.





The top 10 states with the most wind/hail State Farm claims:





1. Texas 42,000 claims

2. Illinois 26,000 claims

3. Georgia 25,000 claims

4. Oklahoma 17,000 claims

5. Minnesota 15,000 claims

6. Indiana 15,000 claims

7. Louisiana 14,000 claims

8. Ohio 14,000 claims

9. Mississippi 13,000 claims

10. Nebraska 12,000 claims









Tornadoes are among the most destructive forces of nature. While no state is immune to a twister's violent winds, there are places where they touch down more often. The highest concentration of tornadoes is in Oklahoma and Texas, and Florida.





