Good Samaritan helps 94-year-old escape burning home

An elderly woman remains in fair condition with smoke inhalation at Erlanger after her home caught fire Tuesday morning.



A Good Samaritan helped push the 94-year-old East Ridge woman in her wheelchair out of the burning home.

Virginia Tatum's home caught fire around 2:30 Tuesday morning on Marion Avenue in East Ridge. Witnesses said Tatum woke up smelling smoke and had to get in her wheelchair and move from the back of her home to the ramp connecting her front door to her driveway.

Next door, Andrew Waldon was staying with Tatum's granddaughter when he saw Tatum's home on fire.



"I didn't know what else to do so I just walked over there," Waldon said.

Waldon, 18, went inside the burning home and helped push his friend's grandmother to safety. She was nearing the front door as Waldon helped her out of the smoke-filled home.

"When someone needs help, I was raised to go help them. And I wasn't going to let her sit in there. She can't walk," he said.

Now Walden hopes Tatum recovers at the hospital and moves in with family.

"I don't know where she's gonna go but I just hope she's alright. We'll figure that out when we come to it," he said.

Channel 3 spoke with Tatum's son at the scene. He said the uninsured home is likely a total loss. The man said he believed heaters sparked the fire in Tatum's bedroom.